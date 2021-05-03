Mastercard adds 6 blockchain payments startups to accelerator program By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Mastercard (NYSE:) Start Path, an accelerator program for fintech startups, has welcomed six new companies innovating in the field of blockchain-based payments.

Asante Financial Services, Cledara, Jifti, Moeda Seeds, SpendDebt and Tippy were selected for being “fintech innovators” in software-as-a-service and blockchain technology.