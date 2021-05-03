Maria Menounos Mourns Mother’s Passing After Nearly Five-Year Battle With Stage 4 Brain Cancer

Instagram

In her tribute post, the former host of ‘Extra’ shares her belief that God loved her mother Litsa very much that He took the latter on the Greek Easter day.

AceShowbiz –

Maria Menounos is mourning the death of her mother. Making public the sad news that Litsa has passed away from stage 4 brain cancer following a nearly five-year battle, the former E! News host took to social media to express her heartbreak over the tragic loss.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, May 2, the 42-year-old entertainment reporter shared a black-and-white photo of her hugging her mother in bed. Her heartfelt post came with a caption that read, “RIP mom. god loved her so much he took her on greek easter.” She also wrote in Greek, “Christ is risen mom.”

In the wake of the announcement, many public figures offered their condolences to Maria. “Total Bellas” star Nikki Bella wrote, “RIP. sending you and the fam so much love light and prayers.” Her twin sister Brie Bella sent kind support, “I’m so sorry for your loss!! Sending you and the family so much love and prayers!!!!” Actress Zoe Saldana added, “We send you so much love. Our deepest condolences Maria.”

<br />

Maria’s heartbreaking post came the same day she shared on her Instagram feed her Greek Easter celebration. In the caption of her Easter post, she wrote, “Watching st. Marks in boca w/mom online & even got to light a candle through their site.” She further added, “Happy easter to all who celebrate.”

The passing of Maria’s mother came months after she revealed that both of her parents had been hospitalized for COVID-19. In December 2020, she announced the worrying news on her “Better Together” podcast. She also explained that she initially took a week off from the show to travel to Los Angeles since Litsa’s brain tumor grown in size.

“We got some not some not so great news on Monday, November 23, that my mom’s brain tumor was growing,” Maria explained. “[She and husband Kevin Undergaro] land, and that’s when this all started. I’m just going to share that we’re in process right now, and we still need prayers. Long story short is that within a few hours, both of my parents were diagnosed with Covid.”

“First it was my mom; they had rushed her to the hospital right when I landed, and then a few hours later my dad tested positive,” emotional Maria went on recalling. “It was absolutely surreal. And at this moment, both of them are in separate hospitals here in Los Angeles.

“You work so hard to keep your parents healthy and alive, and to see something like this happen. I mean it was bad enough on Monday to hear that about my mom’s tumor,” she continued sharing her thoughts. “And then the pile of that is a lot.”