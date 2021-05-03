Major League Baseball sells pairs of tickets for 100 Dogecoin each By Cointelegraph

Fans can now use Dogecoin to buy tickets to see MLB team Oakland Athletics take on the Toronto Blue Jays this month.

The team, also known as the Oakland A’s, is offering pairs of plaza infield tickets for 100 DOGE from May 3 until May 6. Two plaza infield tickets usually go for around $80 total, but with Doge sitting at around $0.43 today, fans will be able to fetch themselves a 46% discount if they purchase the tickets in Doge.