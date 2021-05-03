Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $296.318 by 13:24 (17:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $19.664B, or 0.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $20.828B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $268.601 to $296.318 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 19.27%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.329B or 2.91% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $243.8422 to $296.3176 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 29.45% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,785.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.17% on the day.

was trading at $3,278.80 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 12.15%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,081.366B or 46.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $380.397B or 16.50% of the total cryptocurrency market value.