Lisa Scott-Lee Juggles Between Roles in Steps and as Principal of Performing Arts School

While insisting she is very much a part of the reunited pop group, the singer stresses that her day job is to run the Dubai Performing Arts Academy with husband Johnny Shentall.

AceShowbiz –

Steps star Lisa Scott-Lee has taken on the role of school head in Dubai. The singer and her husband, Johnny Shentall, run the Dubai Performing Arts Academy, which boasts around 600 pupils, aged between three and 18, and while she insists she is very much part of the reunited pop group, her primary role is school principal.

“Steps is my life,” she tells Mirror Online. “It has been my life for the last 24 years, but being principal of the school is my day job. I can never switch off. Even when I’m with Steps, rehearsing or shooting a video, I’ll be working on my laptop. It’s become a bit of a running joke.”

“I have to flip between my Steps hat and principal hat, which can be really hard and stressful at times…I focus on the day-to-day running of the school and the business side of things, while Johnny is the creative director and main teacher.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 45-year-old singer has been unable to return to the U.K. to perform with her bandmates – Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Faye Tozer and Ian ‘H’ Watkins, and she admits she longs to be on a stage with them again.

“It’s been really hard seeing the group perform without me, but I will definitely be back for the new album and our arena tour later this year,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Steps have big plans in place for their 25th anniversary in 2022.

Lisa explains, “There’s plenty in the pipeline that’s new. Big plans are already in place for that. I can’t say that much or I’d get in trouble. It’s nice to keep a bit of mystery, but we like to keep it fun and give back to our fans, who have been so loyal over the years.”