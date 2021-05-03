Linda Evans Gets Candid About Regret Over ‘Dynasty’ Exit

Aaron Spelling Productions

The actress played Krystle Carrington in the hit drama from 1981 to 1989 admits she did not know the show was coming to an end, and went through terrible withdrawal after leaving the cult TV soap.

“The last three years of ‘Dynasty’, we were so successful that I had no days off,” she tells Closer. “Not to knock it, because it was a gift from God, but I knew I wanted more out of my life.”

“Still, I didn’t know the show was ending or I would have stuck out the last year. In fact, I hadn’t counted on the terrible withdrawal. After so many years in such closeness with everybody, it had become my family. I just went into such a sadness that I hadn’t counted on.”

Following a lengthy break, Linda returned to acting recently and appeared in the big screen drama “Swan Song”.

“I’ve waited until I was 78 to start again, but I’ve never done anything normal in my life!” she smiles. “When someone sends me a script, if it makes me curious and touches my heart, I’m in.”

One thing Linda doesn’t need right now is a partner, and she insists she has no desire for dating, because she’s so content with her personal life.

“I am so happy,” she adds. “I never knew being alone could be so delightful. I’m rich because I have family and friends living all around me. My sister is on one side. My nephew is on the other. One of my dearest friends just moved one block away. We don’t have to have a man to be happy.”