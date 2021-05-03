KPN shares slide after it rejects takeover offers

Article content

AMSTERDAM — KPN shares lost almost 4% in early trading on Monday after the Dutch telecoms company said it had rejected two unsolicited takeover offers in recent weeks.

The company on Sunday said that said it had rejected approaches from U.S. investment firm KKR and another from a private equity consortium comprising EQT AB and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, saying they had failed to provide “tangible and material added value.”

Reports of possible interest in the largest telecoms provider in the Netherlands have surfaced repeatedly for months, driving up KPN’s share price by about 45% since early October despite resistance from the company and the Dutch government against any foreign takeover.

Chief Executive Joost Farwerck on Friday said he was not looking to sell the company, pointing out that it was investing in infrastructure for the first time in 26 years.

KPN clearly has “the intention to quell takeover rumors, (and has) no intention to be sold,” ING analyst David Vagman wrote in a note.

Apart from KPN’s own resistance, efforts to buy KPN will need the approval of the Dutch government, which has the power to block any telecoms takeover it deems a threat to national security.