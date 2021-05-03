Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Instagram

Kelly Clarkson has finally offloaded her old Tennessee mansion after slashing the price multiple times over the last four years.

The property was originally listed for $8.75 million (£6.3 million) in 2017, but the singer kept chipping away at her asking price, and has now agreed to let the seven bedroom pad go for just under $7 million (£5 million).

She has still made a big profit on the place she bought in 2012 – a year before marrying her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock – for $2.86 million (£2 million).

The manor-style home in Hendersonville was built in 2007 and sits on Old History Lake.

The 38-year-old sold her property amid her divorce battle against estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. In a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show“, the singer revealed that she still didn’t have plan to re-marry after the split, claiming that she “can’t even imagine” getting married again.

Kelly, who filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, then replied, “I’m actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I’ve heard, that go through divorce, it’s almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me.” She further stressed, “I’m actually not looking for it.”

She wed her manager, Blackstock, in 2013 after a whirlwind courtship. The pair share two children – five-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington. He also has two teenage kids from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth.