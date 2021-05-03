Justin Theroux And His Dog Have Friday Formal Dinners

“I would make her a little meal and she would eat that.”
During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he explained how their adorable “Friday formal” dinners came to be during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Jimmy Kimmel, our friend, was doing ‘Formal Fridays’ over there on the West Coast with you for Children’s Hospital LA,” the actor said. “And so I decided to participate. Also, because what else was I doing? I had nothing else to do.”
“I could spend all day getting us ready for those dinners and making those dinners,” he continued. “I would make her a little meal, and she would eat that.”
Theroux would dress up his pit bull mix up in a cute little bow tie and suit for the meals.
In June 2018, he adopted the Hurricane Harvey rescue when he stopped by an animal shelter in Austin, Texas. Once he saw those big adorable eyes, the actor “fell in love” with the pooch.
“It’s gonna sound slightly odd, but honestly, waking up with her, it’s my favorite thing,” Theroux previously told People about spending time with Kuma.
“She fully puts her head on the pillows. I mean, she sleeps like people. And it’s really nice to wake up in the morning and have her right there with you,” he added.
Kuma has brought so much joy to Theroux’s life. Their “Friday formal” dinners must truly be amazing!
