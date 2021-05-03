Josh Duggar Prohibited From Seeing His Kids If Released on Bail





Meanwhile, Josh’s sister Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald state that they are ‘saddened’ to learn of her brother’s child porn charges, but hope ‘for the truth to be exposed.’

AceShowbiz –

Josh Duggar won’t be able to return to his Arkansas home even if he is out of prison. The “19 Kids and Counting” alum, who has been arrested on child porn charges, is said to be prohibited from seeing his six children if he is released on bail.

The 33-year-old’s attorney is reportedly requesting he be released on bond prior to his trial, which is set on July 6. In response to the request, U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann said, “Given the nature of the charges against him, the court would likely require a third-party custodian that he could reside with.”

“That would ensure compliance with conditions of bond so you all would need to get that line out and inform our probation office of who that person is so they could interview that person,” the judge continued. “They also will want to interview Mr. Duggar. They won’t discuss your charges Duggar but they will interview you for information to determine whether you’re a good person for release, in a residence where they are no minors in the home or that would be visiting unsupervised.”

Josh was booked by the U.S. Marshals and detained at the Washington County jail on April 29. Having been accused of using the internet to download material related to child sexual abuse, he was slapped with charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. However, he pleaded not guilty in the April 30 hearing.

In the wake of Josh’s arrest, his sister Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald released a statement that read, “We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh.” They added, “As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be. Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time.”

Josh’s parents Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, meanwhile, wrote on their website, “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner.” They further noted, “We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”