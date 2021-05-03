John Mayer and Cazzie David Share a Laugh While Enjoying Dinner in Los Angeles

Instagram

The ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’ crooner and the daughter of comedian Larry David appear to have a good time while dining at sushi restaurant Katsuya in Studio City.

AceShowbiz –

John Mayer and Cazzie David appeared to have a great time on the weekend. On Saturday, May 1, the “Your Body Is A Wonderland” hitmaker and the daughter of comedian Larry David were spotted sharing a laugh while enjoying a dinner together in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old hunk and the author dined at sushi restaurant Katsuya in Studio City. In a picture obtained by Daily Mail, he could be seen paying attention to his companion while she flashed a huge smile. The pair were seated closely as they were joined by some friends.

For the outing, John went casual by wearing a dark T-shirt underneath a black-and-white leather jacket, ripped jeans, a pair of shoes and a bag. Cazzie, on the other hand, looked elegant in a black leather jacket, jeans and glossy pair of black shoes. Both of them completed their looks with face masks.

Offering more details about John and Cazzie’s night out was E! News. A source told the outlet the dinner was not romantic. The source also emphasized that the Grammy-winning singer is still single.

The pair have known each other for some time. Back in 2018, the “Eighty-Sixed” co-creator and co-star appeared on the “Half of My Heart” crooner’s unofficial Instagram Live show “Current Mood” where she grilled him with questions about his personal life.

During the chat, Cazzie ordered John to “blink twice if you have slept with over 800 people.” In response, he stared intently at the camera without blinking and asked the viewers, “Are you surprised that I’ve slept with less than 800 people?!”

Not stopping there, Cazzie told him, “blink once if you have slept with over 500 people.” He responded by once again staring at the camera without blinking and joked, “By the way, what does it say about my expectation that if you find out that I’ve slept with less than 500 [people] you’re kind of impressed with me? Like ‘He’s a good guy.’ ”

John went on to spill the actual number of women he had shared his bed with. “I also just wanna say that I thought about it over the week and I actually went back over my entire dating history and… my number is six. So I just wanted you to know that. That my number is six,” he divulged.

John’s love life has been relatively quiet for the past few years. However, he famously dated Taylor Swift, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Katy Perry and Jessica Simpson in the past. As for Cazzie, she was in a romantic relationship with Pete Davidson for more than two years.