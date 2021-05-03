‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese ‘Bursting Out With So Much Love’ After Giving Birth to Baby No. 2

Instagram

Just days after confessing that she went through ‘a little mom guilt,’ the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star announces the arrival of her second son with husband Christopher Buckner.

Deena Cortese has expressed her excitement about being a mother of two. Having given birth to her second son with husband Christopher Buckner, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star gushed in an social media post that her small family was “bursting out with so much love.”

On Sunday, May 2, the TV personality took to Instagram to share the exciting news. Alongside a slide of photos featuring herself and her husband holding their newborn, she proudly wrote, “The Buckners are now officially a party of 4.” On how she felt after giving birth, she added, “Mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love.”

Deena additionally noted in the caption, “Our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!!” She also offered more details about her little boy as revealing, “Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1 at 7:21 p.m., weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces and 20 inches long. He is such a little angel baby.”

Three days before the delivery, the 34-year-old shared an Instagram photo of herself cradling her baby bump. Along with it, she reflected on her pregnancy journey. “As I’m approaching my due date in 2 days .. I have to say this pregnancy really was amazing,” she began. “And even though I feel like this last month is dragging ( mostly because I’m in pain and uncomfortable) it truly flew by .. definitely having a whirlwind of emotions .. happiness ..excitement .. so much love.”

While overjoyed with anticipation, the “Jersey Shore” alum admitted that she also felt “a little mom guilt.” On the reason why, she spilled, “Because my first baby is no longer gonna be the only one .. but I know CJ and Cameron are going to be the best of friends and CJ is going to be the best big brother ever to “baby Camin” [love].”

“We can’t wait until Cameron decides to make his debut [because] we are all so ready to have him here already !!!!” Deena continued. She then concluded her caption by stating, “LOL I guess my uterus is super cozy lol my boys seem to like to hangout in there until the very end.”

Deena and her husband revealed that they were expecting baby No. 2 in October 2020. Along with a Halloween-themed Instagram post, she wrote, “We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021.”