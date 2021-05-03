Indian refiner Reliance’s March oil imports down 10.3% y/y – trade

Article content

NEW DELHI — India’s Reliance Industries, owner of the world’s

biggest refining complex, imported 10.3% less oil in March than in the same month of the

previous year, according to data from shipping and industry sources.

The March imports, at about 1.12 million barrels per day, were 10.8% above the previous

month, the data showed.

Reliance shipped in about 11% of its imports from Latin America, compared with 43% a year

ago, as the private refiner has stopped buying Venezuelan oil under pressure from U.S.

sanctions, the data showed.

Middle Eastern oil accounted for about 59% for Reliance’s overall purchases, compared with

about 43% a year ago, while the share of U.S. oil rose to about 12% from 10%, the data showed.

The share of African oil rose to about 12% from 1.4%.

Following are the details of Reliance’s crude and condensate imports, according to the data.

Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:

Region/Countr March Feb %Chg March % Chg Jan-March Jan-March % Chg

y 2021 2021 mth/mth 2020 yr/yr 2021 2020 yr/yr

Latin America

Brazil 63.7 0.0 — 61.1 4.3 33.6 50.1 -33.0

Colombia 0.0 113.9 -100.0 0.0 — 35.4 0.0 —

Mexico 65.6 72.5 -9.4 198.7 -67.0 90.3 159.0 -43.2

Venezuela 0.0 0.0 — 274.6 -100.0 0.0 266.9 -100.0