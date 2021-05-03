Indian oil imports: Saudi claws back No.2 supplier status from U.S.

Article content

NEW DELHI — Saudi Arabia was India’s second biggest oil supplier again in March, after

ceding the position for a month to the United States, which slipped to fourth place behind the United Arab

Emirates, according to preliminary tanker arrival data obtained from shipping and industry sources.

Iraq remained the top oil supplier.

India imported 4.39 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in March, about 12% more than the previous month

but a decline of about 0.5% from a year earlier, the data showed.

Overall India’s oil imports in fiscal year 2020/21 fell to a six year low of 3.97 million bpd as refiners

cut crude processing after the spread of COVID-19 destroyed fuel demand, the data compiled by Reuters showed.

The following table shows India’s imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in

‘000 bpd.

Region/Countr March Feb %Chg March %Chg Jan-Mar Jan-Mar %chg Apr-Mar Apr-Mar %Chg

y 2021 2021 m/m 2020 yr/yr 2021 2020 yr/yr 2020/21 2019/2020 yr/yr

Latin America

Brazil 98.4 0.0 — 93.0 5.8 45.7 93.7 -51.2 62.3 51.3 21.3

Colombia 68.9 190.6 -63.9 0.0 — 95.4 0.0 — 67.9 2.9 2213.6

Ecuador 0.0 0.0 — 49.5 -100.0 0.0 16.8 -100.0 9.5 13.0 -26.7

Mexico 136.2 148.6 -8.3 270.0 -49.5 173.6 231.5 -25.0 147.5 196.3 -24.8