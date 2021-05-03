Indian oil imports: Saudi claws back No.2 supplier status from U.S.

NEW DELHI — Saudi Arabia was India’s second biggest oil supplier again in March, after

ceding the position for a month to the United States, which slipped to fourth place behind the United Arab

Emirates, according to preliminary tanker arrival data obtained from shipping and industry sources.

Iraq remained the top oil supplier.

India imported 4.39 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in March, about 12% more than the previous month

but a decline of about 0.5% from a year earlier, the data showed.

Overall India’s oil imports in fiscal year 2020/21 fell to a six year low of 3.97 million bpd as refiners

cut crude processing after the spread of COVID-19 destroyed fuel demand, the data compiled by Reuters showed.

The following table shows India’s imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in

‘000 bpd.

Region/Countr March Feb %Chg March %Chg Jan-Mar Jan-Mar %chg Apr-Mar Apr-Mar %Chg

y 2021 2021 m/m 2020 yr/yr 2021 2020 yr/yr 2020/21 2019/2020 yr/yr

Latin America

Brazil 98.4 0.0 — 93.0 5.8 45.7 93.7 -51.2 62.3 51.3 21.3

Colombia 68.9 190.6 -63.9 0.0 — 95.4 0.0 — 67.9 2.9 2213.6

Ecuador 0.0 0.0 — 49.5 -100.0 0.0 16.8 -100.0 9.5 13.0 -26.7

Mexico 136.2 148.6 -8.3 270.0 -49.5 173.6 231.5 -25.0 147.5 196.3 -24.8

Venezuela 0.0 0.0 — 416.8 -100.0 0.0 400.5 -100.0 87.8 351.4 -75.0

TOTAL 303.5 339.2 -10.5 829.3 -63.4 314.8 742.5 -57.6 375.1 615.0 -39.0

Asia

Brunei 26.2 42.0 -37.6 36.3 -27.8 28.3 24.6 15.0 20.3 20.4 -0.7

Malaysia 58.4 41.5 40.7 39.3 48.5 45.9 46.3 -0.8 46.9 59.3 -20.8

Indonesia 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 22.5 0.0 — 14.0 3.4 308.3

Australia 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 6.3 0.0 — 3.2 0.0 —

TOTAL 84.6 83.5 1.4 75.6 11.9 103.1 70.9 45.3 84.3 83.1 1.5

Middle East

Neutral zone 54.6 31.3 74.4 0.0 — 53.6 0.0 — 41.3 0.0 —

Oman 146.3 72.6 101.4 64.9 125.5 125.3 33.1 278.5 79.1 37.6 110.7

Iran 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 33.9 -100.0

Iraq 1185.2 867.5 36.6 934.1 26.9 1067.9 1122.2 -4.8 938.9 1055.5 -11.0

Qatar 31.4 34.7 -9.7 93.1 -66.3 21.6 88.8 -75.6 75.3 59.5 26.7

Kuwait 192.0 205.7 -6.7 209.9 -8.5 199.7 226.5 -11.8 178.8 214.7 -16.7

S. Arabia 567.6 445.2 27.5 681.9 -16.8 599.2 770.3 -22.2 694.9 839.8 -17.3

U.A.E. 473.5 421.7 12.3 611.8 -22.6 489.0 592.2 -17.4 441.8 442.8 -0.2

Dubai 16.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 11.0 0.0 — 10.9 1.4 699.0

TOTAL 2666.6 2078.8 28.3 2595.6 2.7 2567.3 2833.0 -9.4 2461.1 2685.1 -8.3

Europe

North sea 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 20.8 0.0 — 14.0 4.8 193.0

Norway 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 1.1 -100.0

TOTAL 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 20.8 0.0 — 14.0 5.8 139.2

C.I.S.

Azerbaijan 31.3 36.3 -14.0 88.9 -64.8 44.6 37.7 18.1 38.6 45.0 -14.2

Kazakhstan 31.5 137.6 -77.1 95.9 -67.2 84.1 129.5 -35.1 77.9 93.3 -16.6

Russia 84.1 36.5 130.7 56.4 49.1 62.8 71.3 -11.9 32.0 65.1 -50.8

TOTAL 146.8 210.4 -30.2 241.2 -39.1 191.5 238.5 -19.7 148.5 203.4 -27.0

Africa

Nigeria 397.4 472.2 -15.9 280.1 41.9 406.9 293.0 38.9 325.3 344.1 -5.5

Angola 159.9 0.0 — 61.2 161.5 87.5 80.8 8.4 76.6 117.1 -34.6

Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 11.6 0.0 — 4.7 5.5 -13.7

Cameroon 0.0 33.1 -100.0 0.0 — 10.3 10.3 0.0 4.5 10.7 -58.3

Congo 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 0.0 — 23.4 22.7 3.2

Chad 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 21.4 -100.0 2.8 13.5 -79.3

Egypt 50.7 35.1 44.4 53.0 -4.2 44.7 50.2 -10.9 59.6 55.7 6.9

Gabon 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 0.0 — 6.9 0.0 —

Ghana 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 0.0 — 5.2 12.7 -59.0

Sudan 35.6 20.5 73.8 0.0 — 25.0 0.0 — 10.9 8.4 28.8

Eq Guinea 0.0 24.6 -100.0 0.0 — 15.0 14.8 0.9 18.9 27.0 -29.9

Algeria 0.0 0.0 — 31.3 -100.0 10.7 49.3 -78.2 15.9 61.1 -74.0

Libya 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 11.4 0.0 — 5.5 2.7 108.0

TOTAL 643.6 585.6 9.9 425.5 51.3 623.1 519.8 19.9 560.2 681.1 -17.8

CANADA 71.6 75.3 -4.9 18.4 289.1 97.0 6.3 1446.9 50.7 26.6 90.9

USA 470.2 545.3 -13.8 225.0 108.9 458.6 228.2 101.0 278.8 204.7 36.2

TOTAL ALL 4386.8 3918.0 12.0 4410.6 -0.5 4376.1 4639.2 -5.7 3972.6 4504.8 -11.8

NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day

using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days.

Numbers for previous months have been revised.

Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in February but discharged in March. It also include some

parcels that arrived in March and were discharged in April.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

