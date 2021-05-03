India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.02% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
0

© Reuters. India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.02%

Investing.com – India stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.02%, while the index lost 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.29% or 31.35 points to trade at 761.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) added 4.12% or 22.10 points to end at 558.85 and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was up 3.22% or 29.90 points to 958.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Titan Company Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.54% or 67.70 points to trade at 1423.95 at the close. IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) declined 2.28% or 21.35 points to end at 913.60 and Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:) was down 1.78% or 35.45 points to 1959.05.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.98% to 558.70, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.27% to settle at 2407.35 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which gained 2.14% to close at 6598.30.

The worst performers were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was down 4.58% to 1423.60 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 2.24% to settle at 914.00 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.76% to 1959.25 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1035 to 640 and 80 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1764 rose and 1162 declined, while 158 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 2.89% to 23.6925 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.75% or 13.25 to $1780.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.11% or 0.07 to hit $63.65 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.19% or 0.13 to trade at $66.63 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.15% to 73.942, while EUR/INR rose 0.11% to 89.1140.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 91.108.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR