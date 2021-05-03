India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.02% By Investing.com



Investing.com – India stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.02%, while the index lost 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.29% or 31.35 points to trade at 761.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) added 4.12% or 22.10 points to end at 558.85 and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was up 3.22% or 29.90 points to 958.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Titan Company Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.54% or 67.70 points to trade at 1423.95 at the close. IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) declined 2.28% or 21.35 points to end at 913.60 and Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:) was down 1.78% or 35.45 points to 1959.05.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.98% to 558.70, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.27% to settle at 2407.35 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which gained 2.14% to close at 6598.30.

The worst performers were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was down 4.58% to 1423.60 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 2.24% to settle at 914.00 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.76% to 1959.25 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1035 to 640 and 80 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1764 rose and 1162 declined, while 158 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 2.89% to 23.6925 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.75% or 13.25 to $1780.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.11% or 0.07 to hit $63.65 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.19% or 0.13 to trade at $66.63 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.15% to 73.942, while EUR/INR rose 0.11% to 89.1140.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 91.108.