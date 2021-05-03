Hugh Jackman Enlists NY Cop to Pressure Ryan Reynolds Into Getting Him in ‘Deadpool 3’

20th Century Fox/

In a video posted on his social media accounts, an officer named John Dobkowski tells the ‘Deadpool’ star to get the ‘Logan’ actor in the upcoming movie, or else he will be ticketing Reynolds.

AceShowbiz –

After years of eluding Ryan Reynolds‘ relentless pleas to star in a Deadpool movie, Hugh Jackman has now turned the tables on his frenemy. Enlisting the help of a police officer, the Australian hunk pressured the Canadian-born actor to cast him in “Deadpool 3“.

In a video posted on his social media pages on Saturday, May 1, Jackman filmed a fan and officer with the New York City Parks Department named John Dobkowski who said, “Hey Ryan, you’ve got to get this guy in Deadpool 3. Even if it is for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome.” He went on predicting the outcome of the two actors’ supposed collaboration, “That movie will be so cool, so great. It would blow the box office.”

Jackman then suggested the officer to issue a faux threat to Reynolds, which Dobkowski willingly complied with. “Or I’ll ticket you,” he warned the “Deadpool” star if Jackman doesn’t appear in the movie.

In the caption, Jackman wrote, “Office Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for you @vancityreynolds. Sharing is caring.”

<br />

Reynolds has not publicly responded to Jackman’s post, but he will likely gladly follow the advice. Jackman, on the other hand, might be only joking with the video as he has been adamant about hanging his adamantium claws after 2017’s “Logan“.

“If seven years ago that had happened I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah!’ but I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party – not just for me, but for the character,” Jackman told The Daily Beast of reprising the role after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

The 52-year-old is even ready to see his character being played by a younger actor, saying, “Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It’s too good of a character not to. It’s kind of like, you’re on your way home and your friend rings you and goes, ‘Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back?’ And you say, ‘Sounds good but… no.’ They’re fine with someone else.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds continues to joke that a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover was on the brain. “…before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real,” he joked back in January.

In the same month, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that Reynolds has been working a script for “Deadpool 3”, but “it will not be [filming] this year” because “Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor.” He went on assuring that “it will be rated R.”