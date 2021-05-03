Hong Kong stocks end over 1% lower as financials, Mengniu weigh

Article content

HONG KONG — Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday, due to profit-booking after a recent rally in subdued trading as the Chinese markets were closed for holidays, while rising COVID-19 cases in the region raised concerns of more measures and deeper economic pain.

** The Hang Seng index closed down 367.34 points, or 1.28%, at 28,357.54, its lowest closing since March 29. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.04% to 10,713.

** After identifying a cluster of COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Singapore tightened social distancing controls.

** The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the key manager of Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, said slow vaccination take up in the city could hinder its competitiveness as a business center.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.1%, while IT, financials and property sectors ended 0.53%, 2.04% and 0.57% lower, respectively.

** China’s stock and bond markets, as well as its foreign exchange and commodity futures markets are closed on May 1-5 for the Labour Day holiday.

** “Investors were not even interested in hunting for bargain when markets like Japan and China were on holiday,” said Steven Leung, a sales director at UOB Kay Hian, adding, concern over further measures from China’s regulators aiming at new economy stocks also kept investors away.