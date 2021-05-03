Hollywood Star Invests in Bitcoin 8 Years Ago, a Wise Decision By CoinQuora



Hollywood Star Invests in Bitcoin 8 Years Ago, a Wise Decision



Hollywood star Mila Kunis revealed that she invested in eight years ago with her husband, Ashton Kutcher.

Mila was not confident in Bitcoin at first, but now she is happy she made the right choice.

Hollywood star Mila Kunis has just revealed that she bought Bitcoin eight years ago with her husband, Ashton Kutcher. Specifically, Mila shared this cryptocurrency story on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Indeed, this story has made Mila and Ashton fans around the world very excited.

Mila further explained her conversation with Ashton about Bitcoin:

“He sat me down and was like, ‘Hey, babe, I got to explain this thing to you, tell me if I’m crazy.’ He’s like, ‘There’s this thing, it’s like mining for money. It’s called cryptocurrency. And there’s this company’— this is eight-plus years ago — ‘It’s called Bitcoin.”

Mila was not convinced about Bitcoin at first, but now she is happy she made the right choice. “It’s ludicrous and yet here we are. And, I

