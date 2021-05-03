Gold rises as U.S. dollar, Treasury yields retreat

Article content

Gold prices edged higher on Monday, helped

by a pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, while

deficit-stricken palladium held firm after surpassing the

$3,000-per-ounce level in the prior session.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,777.01 per ounce by 0916

GMT. Volumes are expected to be low due to public holidays in

China, Japan, and Britain. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to

$1,778 per ounce.

“We have had a couple of attempts to the downside, which

have been forcefully rejected. For now, there’s still potential

for the upside. But the market is completely lacking confidence

and proper input to determine a direction,” said Ole Hansen,

head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

“(The) Inflation theme is very much relevant, and as long as

we have concerns about inflation picking up faster than

anticipated by central banks, there is an underlying bid in the

gold market.”

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields retreated

after hitting their highest in nearly two weeks last week, while

the dollar index slipped 0.2%.

Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding

non-interest bearing gold and a cheaper dollar raises gold’s

appeal for other currency holders.

Traders will be eyeing U.S. manufacturing surveys due on

Wednesday and April labor market numbers on Friday for further

clues about recovery in the world’s largest economy.

On the technical front, spot gold may test a support at

$1,752 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to

$1,738, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, auto-catalyst metal palladium rose 0.8% to

$2,956 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $3,007.73

per ounce on Friday over supply concerns.

Silver was up 0.7% at $26.09 per ounce. Platinum

fell 0.2% to $1,195.63.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)