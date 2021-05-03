Gold prices ease off 2-month peak on firm dollar, Powell’s comments

Article content

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, after

hitting a more than two-month high in the previous session, as a

stronger dollar and optimistic comments from U.S. Federal

Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the economy weighed on the

metal’s safe-haven appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,789.02 per ounce by

0131 GMT. The metal touched its highest since Feb. 25 at

$1,797.75 on Monday.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,788.80 per ounce.

* The dollar index was up 0.1% against its rivals,

making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

* The U.S. economy is doing better, but is “not out of the

woods yet,” Powell said on Monday in remarks that flagged an

upcoming central bank study documenting the disproportionate

blow suffered by the less educated and working parents during

the coronavirus downturn.

* U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in

April, restrained by shortages of inputs as rising vaccinations

against COVID-19 and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up

demand.

* The Bank of Canada’s signal that it may begin hiking

interest rates before the Federal Reserve has lit a fire under

the Canadian dollar, but past tightening cycles show faster

liftoff may not be sustained.