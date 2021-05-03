Gold gains as rising virus cases, pullback in U.S. yields lift demand

Gold prices rose on Monday as a retreat in

U.S. Treasury yields and worries over surging COVID-19 cases in

some countries boosted the metal’s appeal, while palladium held

firm after surpassing the $3,000-per-ounce level in the previous

session.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,773.90 per ounce by 0418

GMT. Trading in Asian hours was low due to public holidays in

China and Japan. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,773.90

per ounce.

“The pandemic situation in Japan and India remains a key

concern among market participants, so that’s driving up the

demand for safe-haven assets, including gold,” said Margaret

Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, adding that retreating U.S.

Treasury yields lent further support.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields retreated

after hitting their highest in nearly two weeks last week. Lower

bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest

bearing gold.

India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus

cases for a twelfth straight day, taking its overall caseload to

just shy of 20 million.

The dollar index , meanwhile, hovered close to its

highest level in nearly two weeks hit earlier in the day against

its rivals.

Investors now look forward to a raft of U.S. economic data

this week, including the ISM manufacturing survey and April

payroll numbers, for further clues about recovery in the world’s

largest economy.

On the technical front, “gold has resistance at $1,790 an

ounce, followed by a double top and the 100-day moving average

in the $1,800 an ounce area. Support is nearby between $1,755

and $1,760 an ounce,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley

said in a note.

Elsewhere, auto-catalyst metal palladium rose 0.6% to

$2,953.19 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $3,007.73

per ounce on Friday over supply concerns.

Silver was up 0.3% at $25.97 per ounce. Platinum

rose 0.5% to $1,204.63.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

