Gold gains as rising virus cases, pullback in U.S. yields lift demand

Gold prices rose on Monday as a retreat in

U.S. Treasury yields and worries over surging COVID-19 cases in

some countries boosted the metal’s appeal, while palladium held

firm after surpassing the $3,000-per-ounce level in the previous

session.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,773.03 per ounce by 0602

GMT. Trading in Asian hours was low due to public holidays in

China and Japan. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,773.30

per ounce.

“The pandemic situation in Japan and India remains a key

concern among market participants, so that’s driving up the

demand for safe-haven assets, including gold,” said Margaret

Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, adding that retreating U.S.

Treasury yields lent further support.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields retreated

after hitting their highest in nearly two weeks last week. Lower

bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest

bearing gold.

India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus

cases for a twelfth straight day, taking its overall caseload to

just shy of 20 million.

The dollar index , meanwhile, hovered close to its

highest level in nearly two weeks hit earlier in the day against

its rivals.

Investors now look forward to a raft of U.S. economic data