Germany’s Bund yield rises to new high since March 2020

Article content

Benchmark German bond yields rose to their highest since March 2020 and Italian yields to their highest since September on Monday as analysts watched to see if last month’s euro zone government bond sell-off has more room to run.

German bonds underperformed U.S. Treasuries and yields, which move inversely with prices, rose in April.

The sell-off intensified last Thursday when German inflation advanced further above the European Central Bank’s target, and U.S. data showed economic growth speed up in the first quarter.

Expectations of higher growth and a reignition of inflation, first triggered by vast fiscal stimulus in the United States, have pushed government borrowing costs on both sides of the Atlantic higher this year.

Investors are on the lookout for signs hinting that central banks may start scaling back extraordinary monetary stimulus, which still holds down bond yields.

After calming on Friday, when month-end buying supported bond prices, Germany’s 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark for the region, rose over 3 basis points to a new high since March 2020 at -0.162% on Monday.

Italy’s 10-year yield scaled a new high since September 2020 at 0.903%.

Arne Petimezas, analyst at AFS Group in Amsterdam, said that while he did not see a specific driver behind Monday’s move, it is in line with expectations.