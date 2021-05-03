George Clooney Reveals How He and Wife Instill Philanthropy Into Their Kids

WENN/Dave Bedrosian

The ‘Gravity’ actor talks about parenting his two young twin children, explaining how he and his wife Amal teach the three-year-old kids about kindness.

George Clooney and his wife Amal are already teaching their three-year-old children to be charitable.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “ER” star admitted they are still too young to fully understand the idea, but he uses Ella and Alexander’s toys to help explain it.

“Well, you try (to instill charitable values). They’re not quite four yet so they don’t (understand),” he told the U.S. entertainment show.

“My kids will… pick up a toy and they’ll go, ‘This is for the poor people.’ And I go, ‘Good. OK, so let’s put it in the basket and we’ll take it to the poor people.’ And then there’s this shock on their face when reality hits.”

“My parents always taught me… (to) challenge people in power and look out for people who aren’t in power and those kinds of things.”

The “Gravity” actor is a director of America’s Motion Picture & Television Fund, and works with his fellow bosses to offer care and assistance to industry members with limited resources, by providing financial assistance, case management, and even accommodation at the Wasserman Campus in Los Angeles.

And George loves taking his wife to visit the facility because the atmosphere is so “joyous.”

“I brought (Amal) to an event there,” he shared. “This isn’t necessarily the best time because we’re still dealing with the pandemic… You go to that campus and you walk around – I shot scenes from a TV series there – and we sat down at a table and there’s somebody from My Fair Lady. He started singing I’m Getting Married in the Morning (from a My Fair Lady classic song) and it was just (amazing). Everything about it is warm and funny…”

“So I think that that had a great effect on my wife when she got there…It was a joyous place to go.”

He added, “So for us it’s just a matter of where we wanna spend our time and money and understanding that I, in my profession, got very lucky and I know it…and luck needs to be shared.”

“Luck has to be given to other people. You gotta pass it on along the way. And my wife feels the same way and we just love it there. We love it at the (Wasserman) home.”