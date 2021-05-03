For Desmarais scion, Wealthsimple financing a victory and validation of family’s approach

‘In a family business, the timelines you’re working on are not the same as a fund…. We wanted to build a generational company in Wealthsimple, and they wanted to be partners in that’ Photo by Tyler Anderson/National Post/File

Article content There were skeptics when Power Corp. and its group of companies invested $315 million in Wealthsimple, a disruptive player in the financial services market, in a series of instalments over the past six years. But a funding round announced Monday that values the company at $5 billion and Power’s initial investment at $2.3 billion — representing a multiple on invested capital of 8.3 times and a pre-tax compound annual return of 79 per cent — has vindicated Power’s approach of embracing new financial technology in order to retain a share of the market taken by the disruptors. The financing is a moment to savour for Paul Desmarais III, the 38-year-old chairman and CEO of the Power group’s Sagard Holdings, who oversees the insurance and asset management group’s startup and tech strategy. He helped identify robo-advising as a market opportunity and beat out other contenders to stake a claim in Wealthsimple by bonding with chief executive Michael Katchen.

Article content “There were some other large companies that had given them offers and the reality is, you know, Michael and I just connected,” Desmarais, who became chair of Wealthsimple, said in an interview Monday. Both men are still in their thirties, and Desmarais said his involvement and his family’s business structure helped edge out other large financial services companies he and Katchen declined to name. “I think, ultimately what made the choice easier for Michael is that there was a … level of certainty as to who he’d be dealing with as he built his business,” Desmarais said. “There was not going to be a lot of executive change, given our structure and given who I am, and that made life easier.” Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. raises $750 million, and adds some star-studded backers Wealthsimple, Canada’s answer to Robinhood, posts warnings, but won’t halt stocks Katchen agreed, telling the Financial Post he was drawn to the long view of Power Corp. and Desmarais, who he called “an exceptional long-term thinker.” “While Power is a big public company, it’s essentially a family business,” Katchen said. “In a family business, the timelines you’re working on are not the same as a fund…. We wanted to build a generational company in Wealthsimple, and they wanted to be partners in that, and that was unique.” A third-generation executive at the Montreal-based financial services giant, Desmarais said he tries hard to think of himself as a first-generation entrepreneur and to look for gaps in the market that aren’t being filled.

Article content While the pandemic has been accelerating all things digital including do-it-yourself trading and investing, he said Wealthsimple has been the company’s biggest payoff — but only in terms of dollar amount, not return multiple. “Going from zero to a billion is a big (multiple),” he said, referring to the company’s early investment a few years ago in tele-health startup Dialogue Health Technologies Inc., which went public in March and now has a market capitalization of nearly $1.1 billion. The two-step Wealthsimple financing that was announced Monday will put $500 million in the coffers of companies controlled by the Desmarais family, which will retain a $1.7 billion stake plus voting control of the robo advisor that has branched into trading, tax filing and cash transfers. The deal values Wealthsimple at $5 billion, up from $1.5 billion just seven months ago in the previous funding round, according to CIBC analyst Nik Priebe, who called the transaction a “home run” for the Power group of companies in a note to clients. Photo by Galit Rodan/Bloomberg files He said the “impressive outcome” could lead investors to place higher value on other strategic investments within the group, which include Investors Group (IGM Financial). “IGM also owns a significant interest in China AMC, which participates in … the Chinese asset management industry,” the analyst wrote. “We believe the company marks its investment in China AMC very conservatively, and could be a future source of meaningful value creation.”

Article content Desmarais said even he didn’t initially envision the full potential of Wealthsimple, which branched out into applications such as a tax platform that appeals to its younger clients. But he said he was always able to see past naysayers who said the firm would not be able to compete with established broker-dealers because it lacked the back office to manage trading and investing. The family held their ground as the robo-advisor built the platform through acquisitions and internal development. “We poured capital in and ultimately through our network, through their network… we ended up building a great business,” he said, adding that he has “a lot of admiration” for Katchen. “In the world of venture, you’re taking long-term bets on partnerships.” Power pursues a strategy of funding startups and finding partnerships through three platforms: Sagard, Portag3 Ventures and Diagram. Desmarais said another of those investments recently reached a unicorn-sized milestone: Paris-based digital health insurance platform Alan was valued at more than 1 billion euros in a funding round announced last month. A fringe benefit of Wealthsimple’s latest funding round is that Desmarais now finds himself in close proximity to celebrities Drake and Ryan Reynolds. Again, he credits his partner Katchen. “Michael played large role as well as some of the other investors in the round… .I hope I get to meet Drake and Ryan Reynolds some day as a result of this but I had nothing to do with that,” Desmarais said, laughing. “We’re going to be building a big consumer brand, and being associated with people who are consumer brands very much helps.” — with additional reporting from Stefanie Marotta/FP

