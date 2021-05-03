Financial advisers lead the institutional push toward crypto adoption By Cointelegraph



Financial advisers lead the institutional push toward crypto adoption



In the past, there were plenty of reasons for financial advisers to dismiss (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as a worthy investment, but all of that is starting to change as more institutions become attuned to the digital asset class. A face-melting rally for Bitcoin between September 2020 and April 2021 amplified the need to push beyond the narrative that digital assets are simply too volatile to include in client portfolios.

In a keynote address at the 2021 virtual CFC St. Moritz Conference in January, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein outlined six major themes that could shape the cryptocurrency market in the near future. One of those themes was the potential for greater adoption among financial advisers.

‘Curiosity and demand’

Crypto exposure no longer ‘career-ending’

A changing landscape

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph