Euro zone yields steady after last week’s sell-off

Euro zone bond yields held steady on Monday, as investors watched for the next move after a sell-off last week that gave the region’s benchmark bond yield its biggest weekly rise since February.

It was expected to be a relatively quiet trading session given a public holiday in London.

While German bonds underperformed U.S. Treasuries and yields, which move inversely with prices, rose in April, the sell-off intensified last Thursday, when German inflation advanced further above the European Central Bank’s target, and U.S. data showed economic growth speed up in the first quarter.

The move came as investors look out for any data hinting that central banks may start scaling back extraordinary monetary stimulus, which holds down government borrowing costs.

Expectations of higher growth and a reignition of inflation, first triggered by a vast fiscal stimulus in the United States, have already pushed up government bond yields this year, particularly sharply in February.

On Monday, Germany’s 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark for the region, was poised to maintain calm for a second session, down around 1 basis point to -0.21% by 0630 GMT, holding below the highest since March 2020 touched on Thursday at -0.177%.