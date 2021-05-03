Ethiopia To Use ADA Blockchain to Track Student Performance By CoinQuora



Ethiopia To Use ADA Blockchain to Track Student Performance



Ethiopia to use blockchain to track student performance.

The government will work with IOHK, the company behind Cardano protocol.

The agreement targets five million secondary students and 700,000 teachers.

Ethiopia’s Education Minister, Getahun Mekuria has confirmed that the government is working on Cardano protocol to track student school performance. To attain this, the government will work with IOHK, the company behind the Cardano protocol.

About this, Ethiopia’s minister of education, Getahun Mekuria, said:

“This initiative is about bringing technology to improve the quality of education. It’s very practical to think of blockchain technology as a way to improve the quality of education.”

According to Cardano’s parent firm IOHK, the agreement targets around five mill…

