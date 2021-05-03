Home Business Ethereum Price Hits $3000 ATH For the First Time By CoinQuora

Ethereum Price Hits $3000 ATH For the First Time By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Ethereum Price Hits $3000 ATH For the First Time
  • price hit a new ATH of $3000.
  • This marks the first time in cryptocurrency history that an altcoin has breached the $3000 price barrier.

Ethereum price has recorded a new all-time high (ATH) of over $3,000 on Sunday 2 May. Interestingly, this represents the first time in history that an Altcoin has broken past the $3000 price mark.

At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price is $3,057.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $38,357,012,667, according to CoinGecko data. Not limited to this alone, the substantial ETH price spike has increased its market capitalization to over $353,594,065,408.

Of note, ETH has firmly maintained its bullish trend so far, even amid the crypto price fluctuations since 2021 began. Moreover, Ethereum’s current $3K price retains its position as the second-largest crypto after the flagship currency (BTC).

Based on a report, the crypto community…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©