Ethereum Price Hits $3000 ATH For the First Time By CoinQuora



Ethereum Price Hits $3000 ATH For the First Time



price hit a new ATH of $3000.

This marks the first time in cryptocurrency history that an altcoin has breached the $3000 price barrier.

Ethereum price has recorded a new all-time high (ATH) of over $3,000 on Sunday 2 May. Interestingly, this represents the first time in history that an Altcoin has broken past the $3000 price mark.

At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price is $3,057.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $38,357,012,667, according to CoinGecko data. Not limited to this alone, the substantial ETH price spike has increased its market capitalization to over $353,594,065,408.

Of note, ETH has firmly maintained its bullish trend so far, even amid the crypto price fluctuations since 2021 began. Moreover, Ethereum’s current $3K price retains its position as the second-largest crypto after the flagship currency (BTC).

