Ethereum Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



© Reuters. Ethereum Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $3,190.68 by 04:36 (08:36 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.27% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 1.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $368.03B, or 15.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $341.50B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,950.07 to $3,190.68 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 30.51%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $32.14B or 25.32% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,484.4431 to $3,190.6785 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is at a new all-time high.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,868.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.93% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $634.09 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.89%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,100.19B or 47.71% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $97.26B or 4.22% of the total cryptocurrency market value.