Ethereum $358 Billion Market Cap Overtakes Nestle and P&G By CoinQuora



Ethereum $358 Billion Market Cap Overtakes Nestle and P&G



Ethereum’s market cap hits a new high at $358 billion.

The price surge makes ETH surpass major companies.

Investors staking in the ETH 2.0 contract have the option of becoming a total validator or joining a pool.

Ethereum’s (ETH) price has surged more than 200% in 2021. As a result, its market cap has recorded a new high of $358 billion. For this reason, the $358 billion bullishness has eventually pushed the value of the network. Also, the price surge has influenced ETH to surpass heavyweight companies like Procter & Gamble ($326 billion) and PayPal ($308 billion).

Furthermore, the market cap value is obtained by calculating the last trade price by the total outstanding quantity of coins. Therefore, it seldomly shows the average amount where most investors transacted.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora