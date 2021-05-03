Estee Lauder revenue misses estimates on sluggish cosmetics demand By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
0

© Reuters. An Estée Lauder cosmetics counter is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) -Estee Lauder Cos Inc missed analysts’ estimates for third-quarter sales on Monday, hurt by weak demand for the cosmetics maker’s premium makeup products as people continued working from home.

Cosmetics and makeup products have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as shoppers stay at home, pressuring foundation and lipstick sales of popular brands such as M.A.C and Bobbi Brown.

Sales at Estee Lauder (NYSE:)’s makeup segment fell 11% to $1.02 billion.

Net sales rose to $3.86 billion from $3.35 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $3.94 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net earnings attributable to the company was $456 million, or $1.24 per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $6 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR