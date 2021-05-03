Estee Lauder Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com



Estee Lauder Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – Estee Lauder (NYSE:) reported on Monday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Estee Lauder announced earnings per share of $1.62 on revenue of $3.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $3.94B.

Estee Lauder shares are up 17% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.38% from its 52 week high of $318.18 set on April 29. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.32% from the start of the year.

Estee Lauder follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Estee Lauder’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on April 20, who reported EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $18.11B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $17.96B.

Coca-Cola had beat expectations on April 19 with first quarter EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5039 on revenue of $8.68B.

