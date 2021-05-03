Emily In Paris Has Begun Production On Season Two

Mais oui!! Emily is back in Paris!
The second season of Emily In Paris has officially started production in the City of Lights, and the cast had to commemorate the occasion.
In a très chic video, Lily Collins and her co-stars celebrated the first day of filming by letting fans know how excited they were to be back.
The video seemingly confirmed that every cast member will be back for the new season, including Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery.
The announcement also included a ~memo~ from Emily’s Parisian boss confirming that her work permit was approved and she can continue to work at Savoir.
In a statement, Lily expressed her gratitude for being able to film a second season.
“It’s an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh,” Lily wrote.
She added, “Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn’t be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily.”
Emily In Paris doesn’t yet have a premiere date, but here’s to hoping it’s très bientôt!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!