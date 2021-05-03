Ebay exploring crypto payment options and NFT auctions By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
0

Ebay exploring crypto payment options and NFT auctions

Major online marketplace eBay (NASDAQ:) will be pursuing crypto payment options for its customers along with exploring ways to introduce nonfungible tokens on the platform.

In an interview with CNBC today, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone said the company will “continue to look” at payment options like crypto. In addition, he said eBay will be “exploring opportunities” to enable nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, on the platform “in an easy way,” comparing the digital offerings to collectibles.