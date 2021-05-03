Dwayne Johnson Blames ‘Soft Features’ for Him Often Being Mistaken as Girl During His Childhood

WENN/Patricia Schlein

Since his father Rocky Johnson’s career forced him to frequently move schools, the ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ actor is no stranger to questions about his gender identity.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s life was famous as an action star, but there was a period of time in his life when he used to be mistaken for a girl. During a virtual interview with Willie Geist, the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star blamed his “soft features” for the frequent question about his gender identity.

In the Sunday, May 2 episode of “Sunday Sitdown“, the 49-year-old looked back at the time when a kid thought he was a girl. “I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, ‘Can I ask you something?’ ” he recalled being trolled on the school bus during his first day of school as a fifth grader. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?’ ”

The “Fast and Furious” actor went on to admit that he was no stranger to such question during his childhood. “I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl,” he recalled. On the reason why, he added, “Because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair.”

This happens because Dwayne’s father Rocky Johnson‘s career as a professional wrestler forced him to travel extensively with his family. As the result, the half-Black and half-Samoan actor was required to frequently move schools and make new friends.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dwayne also discussed his presidential ambitions. The father of three said, “I have a goal and an interest and an ambition to unite our country. If this is what the people want, then I will do that.” Elaborating further, he told host Willie, “If the time comes where there is a good amount of people who want to see that happen, then I’m going to consider it.”

In April, the “Baywatch” actor shared his thought on the result of the poll by research company Piplsay that uncovered at least 46 percent of Americans would like to see him running for the White House. “Humbling,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

The former professional wrestler continued, “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club.” He then pointed out, “But if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”