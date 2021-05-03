Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon’s Engagement by Sleeping With Her

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

Naomi’s now-former fiance suggests that the Canadian rap star caused her unfaithfulness after he flew her and her partner for his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ sessions.

AceShowbiz –

Drake may have become the reason of a longtime couple’s split. According to singer Naomi Sharon‘s ex-fiance Jamie Sun, the rapper has ruined their 8-year-old relationship by sleeping with his now-former fiancee.

Social media users caught wind of Jamie’s Instagram post dated April 21 in which he announced the end of their engagement. In it, he lamented, “I am no longer with the person people think I am together with. I am no longer with the 8 years I thought I was together with. I am no longer with the engagement I thought I was together with. I am no longer with broken trust I was brought together with. I am no longer with the pain I thought I was together with.”

He added, “I am now with the acceptance I want to be together with. I am now with the healing I want to be together with. I am now with the most beautiful and powerful light the stars brought me together with. I am now with the conspiring of the greatest things the universe want me to be together with. Love.”

<br />

Jamie later appeared to make a Drake reference in an April 25 post in which he wrote, “I don’t drink champagne papi.”

<br />

In a newer post he shared on Sunday, May 2, Jamie further suggested that Drake had caused Naomi’s faithfulness after the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker flew Naomi and her partner for his “Certified Lover Boy” sessions. “Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive and faithful relationship 8 years long with an engagement and wedding planned. A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die. Than this major opportunity comes and a world star calls your fiance to sign a record deal,” he expressed his disappointment.

“Flies you both over and than out of nowhere all the trust is vanished with knifes in your back and in your heart. Imagine,” he continued sharing. “But also imagine the power of the universe that is sending love and greatness to me in an astronomical and most spiritual way. Imagine.”

<br />

Naomi is an artist that has drawn comparisons to the likes of Jorja Smith. She was recently pictured recording her vocals in a studio. The photo has now been mysteriously removed from Drake’s in-house photographer Theo Skudra’s Instagram account.