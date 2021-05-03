Dollar wobbles after manufacturing miss as traders look to payrolls

bringing forward expectations for higher interest rates, while

Some analysts say strong figures might boost the dollar by

and payrolls data on Friday and markets seem finely balanced.

Traders’ focus is now on services figures due on Wednesday

on 0.05% to 91.036.

U.S. dollar index against a basket of key rivals tacked

fraction lower on Tuesday after bouncing overnight, while the

The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged a

support from a surge in German retail sales and record-high euro

The common currency rose 0.3% overnight and found additional

at $1.2054 per euro.

slightly off overnight levels to sit at 109.14 yen and

further moves were muted, leaving the dollar to drift up

With Asia trade thinned by holidays in Japan and China,

from a three-week peak on the yen and a two-week high on the

manufacturing survey by 4.7 points to 64.7, toppling the dollar

snarls depressed the Institute for Supply Management

Data showed shortages of basic materials and transport

economy could boost the greenback.

growth prompted investors to trim bets that a booming U.S.

Tuesday after an unexpected slowdown in U.S. manufacturing

SINGAPORE — The dollar nursed losses on

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

others argue that a strong U.S. economy would weigh on the

currency as imports gain and the trade deficit grows.

“The ISM manufacturing report did not live up to

expectations but payrolls should be at least as strong as

consensus expectations,” Westpac analysts said in a note.

“The Fed’s dovish influential core won’t have any of it, but

expectations for solid U.S. data this week and likely more

hawkish regional Fedspeak leave the dollar index positioned for

more two-way price action.”

Benchmark ten-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 2.5

basis points on Monday following the ISM miss and as New York

Fed President John Williams reiterated that the recovery so far

is “not nearly enough” to prompt monetary policy tightening.

Also on the horizon are central bank meetings in Britain and

Norway, and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy outcome at

0430 GMT.

No changes are expected from the RBA although the tone of

the statement might provide hints on whether the bank will

upgrade economic forecasts it is due to publish on Friday.

The Australian dollar was 0.1% weaker in morning trade at

$0.7756, and the kiwi a tad softer at $0.7194.

Sterling was perched near a week-high on the euro

and had overnight punched through its 20-day moving average

against the dollar to sit at $1.3905 as traders reckon the Bank

of England may announce a slowdown of its bond purchases at its

Thursday meeting.

Elsewhere cryptocurrency ether extended its record