Dollar stays firm as traders look to U.S. data for policy cues

SINGAPORE — The dollar clung to a recent bounce on Monday as investors made a cautious start to a week crammed with central bank meetings and big-ticket U.S. economic data, waiting for clues on the outlook for global inflation and for policymakers’ responses.

Trade was thinned by holidays in Japan and China, which kept a lid on volatility, leaving the greenback to trade where it settled after a Friday leap. It held at $1.2020 per euro and crept to a three-week high of 109.58 yen.

The dollar index, measured against six major currencies, held at 91.322.

The index dropped 2% through April as a positive view of global recovery prospects lifted trade-exposed currencies at the dollar’s expense, but bounced with upbeat U.S. consumption data on Friday.

“We expect the dollar to trend lower because of the improving global economic outlook,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kim Mundy in an emailed note.

“Nevertheless,” she said “the risk of short bouts of dollar strength remain if solid data push U.S. Treasury yields materially higher.”

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were marginally firmer on Monday, though not enough to recoup a dip suffered on Friday.

The Aussie rose 0.1% $0.7718 to trade around its 20-day moving average, while the kiwi edged 0.2% higher to $0.7171, also just above its 20-day moving average. Sterling steadied at $1.3825.