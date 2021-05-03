Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.63% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.63%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.74% or 15.6 points to trade at 584.2 at the close. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) added 2.28% or 10.3 points to end at 463.4 and Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:) was up 1.88% or 14 points to 769 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 4.34% or 11.2 points to trade at 247.0 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 2.22% or 7.7 points to end at 338.9 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was down 1.50% or 230 points to 15140.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 83 to 59 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 1.40% or 0.89 to $64.47 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 1.30% or 0.87 to hit $67.63 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.36% or 24.10 to trade at $1791.80 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.35% to 6.1639, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4361.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 90.935.