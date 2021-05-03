‘Demon Slayer’ Knocks Down ‘Mortal Kombat’ in Another Tight Race at Box Office

Aniplex America/HBO Max

The big-screen version of the Japanese manga series and the live-action adaptation of the popular video game once again go neck and neck in their second week at the domestic box office.

AceShowbiz –

“Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” claims the throne after defeating “Mortal Kombat” in a tight race at the domestic box office. After losing a close battle on its opening weekend, the big-screen version of the Japanese manga series narrowly beats the live-action adaptation of the popular video game in a neck-and-neck rematch.

The animated dark fantasy period action film successfully takes over the top spot with approximately $6.4 million on its second weekend. It has accumulated $34.1 million domestically and $394.3 million so far for a worldwide total of $428.4 million after it was first released in Japan in October 2020, becoming the first Japanese film and first anime film to reach the $400M mark in the worldwide box office.

Back to the domestic chart, “Mortal Kombat” follows close behind as the runner-up with an estimated $6.2 million, bringing its current domestic gross to $34.1 million. Internationally, the movie has brought in $32.8 million for a worldwide total of $66.9 million so far.

Despite being unchallenged by any newcombers in the first two top spots, “Demon Slayer” and “Mortal Kombat” see significant decrease in ticket sales in their second week. The former drops 69.7%, while the latter is down 73.4% from last week.

In the meantime, “Godzilla Vs. Kong” remains steady at No. 3 with additional $2.7 million, only dropping 36.1% from last week. The epic monster showdown movie has grossed $90.3 million domestically so far and crossed the $400 million mark globally.

At No. 4 is new release “Separation“, a horror film about a young girl who finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother. It enters the chart with approximately $1.8 million. Directed by William Brent Bell and starring Rupert Friend, Mamie Gummer and Madeline Brewer among others, it received underwhelming response from critics with an approval rating of 11% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” rounds up the top five once again in its ninth week, adding an estimated $1.3 million to its domestic tally for a current total of $41.5 million. Internationally, the movie has brought in $59.2 to reach the milestone of $100 million worldwide gross.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Apr. 30-May 02, 2021)