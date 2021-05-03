Danny Huston Recalls Desperation to Impress Director Father With Own Skills

WENN/Avalon

Serving behind the lens for the first time in 20 years, ‘The Last Photograph’ helmer looks back at time time his legendary father John Huston gave one of his first lessons in directing.

Danny Huston was always keen to impress his late father, filmmaking icon John Huston, with his own directing skills.

The 58-year-old star has directed his first movie for over 20 years, “The Last Photograph“, and revealed he would have liked to have done more behind the camera but was unable to find support for his films.

“I started off as a director,” he said. “I just sort of fell into acting because I wasn’t able to get my directing projects off the ground and friends started casting me in their films out of the kindness of their hearts.”

Huston is also the star of the film, playing Tom Hammond, who searches for a stolen photograph of his son Luke, who was killed during the Lockerbie plane bombing in Scotland in 1988 – and describes the flick as “simple” and “beautiful”.

Danny’s filmmaker father John, who died in 1987, wrote the screenplays for most of the 37 feature films he directed, many of which are considered classics, including “The Maltese Falcon”, “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre”, and “The African Queen”. And the actor/ director recalled being desperate to impress him with his own skills behind the camera.

The “Angel Has Fallen” star shared, “When I studied at the London International Film School, not a lot of fuss was made about it. I felt more pressure from my father.”

“I remember I had a little Super 8 camera and I was filming everywhere and everything, and he would be like, ‘Stop that! What are you doing? When you look from right to left and left to right, what do you do?’ ”

“I said, ‘I don’t know, Dad.’ He said, ‘You blink. That’s a cut. Concentrate on what it is you are trying to say and forget all of the nonsense.’ That was one of my first lessons. I was so proud when I directed a title sequence for him for his film ‘Under The Volcano’ and it made the cut.”