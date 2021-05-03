Crown firms, forint steady as PMI data signals manufacturing growth

Matilda Colman
BUDAPEST — The Czech crown firmed, while

the Hungarian forint traded steady in cautious mood on Monday as

PMI data from the region showed a steady pace of recovery from

the pandemic-induced crisis and as markets in the UK, Japan and

China were closed for holidays.

Hungary’s seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index

(PMI) grew to 50.8 in April from a revised 48.8 in March, rising

back above the 50-mark separating expansion from

contraction.

In the Czech Republic, manufacturing activity last month

grew at the fastest rate in more than three years. The headline

PMI rose to 58.9 from 58 in March.

The Czech economy shrank less than expected in the first

quarter amid tough coronavirus restrictions, data published on

Friday showed, which was seen as supportive for the crown.

The Czech currency was up 0.22%, trading at 25.830

versus the common currency.

The Hungarian forint was flat on Monday, halting a

winning streak that started last week.

The currency firmed in a correction last week, supported by

a weaker dollar and the central bank’s message that it was ready

to prevent any sustained rise in Hungarian inflation.

“The firming wave of the forint has halted near a very

important zone, there are significant long-term support levels

between 359 and 360 versus the euro,” brokerage Equilor wrote in

a note.

“If the dollar will strengthen in a correction, the rate can

go back above 360 for a while, but I expect further forint

strengthening in the medium term,” a Budapest-based FX trader

said.

Budapest’s stock index slid 0.33%, while Prague’s

equities gained 0.6%.

Markets in Poland and Romania were closed for holidays, and

trading will resume on May 4.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1046 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech %

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish %

EURHRK= Croatian %

EURRSD= Serbian 0 %

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1106.85 1100.250 +0.60 +7.76%

0 %

.BUX Budapest 43038.5 43183.20 -0.33% +2.21%

5

.WIG20 Warsaw 2037.59 2037.59 +0.00 +2.70%

%

.BETI Buchares 11342.0 11342.04 +0.00 +15.67

t 4 % %

.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1893.75 1893.51 +0.01 +8.88%

%

.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1> %

.SOFIX Sofia 522.39 522.39 +0.00 +16.73

% %

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs change

Bund in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT=R 2-year ps

CZ5YT=R 5-year ps

CZ10YT= ps

Poland

PL2YT=R 2-year ps

PL5YT=R 5-year ps

PL10YT= ps

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 0.44 0.67 0.98 0.36

Rep

Hungary 0.97 1.14 1.31 0.79

Poland 0.26 0.32 0.44 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by

Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

