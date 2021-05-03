Crown firms, forint steady as PMI data signals manufacturing growth

Article content

BUDAPEST — The Czech crown firmed, while

the Hungarian forint traded steady in cautious mood on Monday as

PMI data from the region showed a steady pace of recovery from

the pandemic-induced crisis and as markets in the UK, Japan and

China were closed for holidays.

Hungary’s seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index

(PMI) grew to 50.8 in April from a revised 48.8 in March, rising

back above the 50-mark separating expansion from

contraction.

In the Czech Republic, manufacturing activity last month

grew at the fastest rate in more than three years. The headline

PMI rose to 58.9 from 58 in March.

The Czech economy shrank less than expected in the first

quarter amid tough coronavirus restrictions, data published on

Friday showed, which was seen as supportive for the crown.

The Czech currency was up 0.22%, trading at 25.830

versus the common currency.

The Hungarian forint was flat on Monday, halting a

winning streak that started last week.

The currency firmed in a correction last week, supported by

a weaker dollar and the central bank’s message that it was ready

to prevent any sustained rise in Hungarian inflation.

“The firming wave of the forint has halted near a very

important zone, there are significant long-term support levels