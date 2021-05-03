Crown firms, forint steady as PMI data signals manufacturing growth

Article content
BUDAPEST — The Czech crown firmed, while
the Hungarian forint traded steady in cautious mood on Monday as
PMI data from the region showed a steady pace of recovery from
the pandemic-induced crisis and as markets in the UK, Japan and
China were closed for holidays.
Hungary’s seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index
(PMI) grew to 50.8 in April from a revised 48.8 in March, rising
back above the 50-mark separating expansion from
contraction.
In the Czech Republic, manufacturing activity last month
grew at the fastest rate in more than three years. The headline
PMI rose to 58.9 from 58 in March.
The Czech economy shrank less than expected in the first
quarter amid tough coronavirus restrictions, data published on
Friday showed, which was seen as supportive for the crown.
The Czech currency was up 0.22%, trading at 25.830
versus the common currency.
The Hungarian forint was flat on Monday, halting a
winning streak that started last week.
The currency firmed in a correction last week, supported by
a weaker dollar and the central bank’s message that it was ready
to prevent any sustained rise in Hungarian inflation.
“The firming wave of the forint has halted near a very
important zone, there are significant long-term support levels
between 359 and 360 versus the euro,” brokerage Equilor wrote in
a note.
“If the dollar will strengthen in a correction, the rate can
go back above 360 for a while, but I expect further forint
strengthening in the medium term,” a Budapest-based FX trader
said.
Budapest’s stock index slid 0.33%, while Prague’s
equities gained 0.6%.
Markets in Poland and Romania were closed for holidays, and
trading will resume on May 4.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)