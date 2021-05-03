Colombian peso, stocks drop after tax plan’s withdrawal

Article content

BOGOTA — Colombia’s peso, public debt and stocks depreciated on Monday after President Ivan Duque withdrew a tax reform proposal seen as important for the country’s fiscal stability, sparking market uncertainty and comment from ratings agency Moody’s.

Duque withdrew the proposal on Sunday after staunch opposition from lawmakers and deadly street protests, but he said tax reform is still necessary and that a new proposal will be made with consensus among business leaders, political parties and civil society.

The withdrawn proposal, originally intended to raise more than $6 billion in revenue, would have increased taxes paid by individuals and businesses, expanded sales taxes and eliminated exemptions and deductions.

The Colombian currency fell 1.38% to a six-month low of 3,804.95 pesos per dollar. Since the tax proposal was sent to Congress on April 15, the peso has depreciated 5.34%.

Public debt paper set to come due in September 2030 was trading with a yield of 7.25%, compared with a yield of 6.92% during the previous session, while the country’s main stock index COLCAP fell 1.69%.

Market participants said a lack of clarity about when the new proposal would be ready and how much it would seek to raise has created doubts about whether the plan could be approved before the end of the legislative session in June.