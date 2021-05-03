Colombian finance minister quits, markets down after tax reform withdrawn

Article content

BOGOTA — Colombia’s finance minister resigned and the country’s currency, bonds and stock markets fell on Monday after President Ivan Duque withdrew a tax reform proposal seen as important for fiscal stability.

Duque retracted the proposal on Sunday after staunch opposition from lawmakers and deadly street protests, sparking market uncertainty and comment from ratings agency Moody’s.

“My continuance in the government will complicate the quick and effective construction of the necessary consensus,” Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said in a statement, warning Colombia’s macroeconomic stability would be “seriously compromised” without reform.

Duque said on Twitter that commerce minister Jose Manuel Restrepo, an economist, would become finance minister.

The president has said tax reform is still necessary and a new proposal will be made with consensus among business leaders, political parties and civil society.

The withdrawn proposal, originally intended to raise more than $6 billion in revenue, would have increased taxes paid by individuals and businesses, expanded sales taxes and eliminated exemptions and deductions.

The Colombian currency fell 1.38% to a six-month low of 3,804.95 pesos per dollar. Since the tax proposal was sent to Congress on April 15, the peso has depreciated 5.34%.