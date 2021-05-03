CME Group introduces micro Bitcoin futures By Cointelegraph

CME Group introduces micro Bitcoin futures
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, has officially launched its newest (BTC) derivatives product, setting the stage for wider mainstream adoption of digital assets.
TIm McCourt, CME Group’s global head of equity index and alternative investment products, said the new product will provide “an efficient, cost-effective way for a broad array of market participants — from institutions to sophisticated, active traders — to fine-tune their bitcoin exposure and enhance their trading strategies.”
