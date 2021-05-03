Chris Hemsworth Dances And Shakes Booty In New Video

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

TBH, Thor could just shake his butt instead of that hammer, and everyone would fall to their knees.

Welcome to another episode of Chris Hemsworth Is The Cutest Guy On The Planet!

Today, we shall be discussing his dance moves!!


Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

In a recent video posted on Instagram, Chris’s wife Elsa shared this absolute gem:

The video starts with the couple strutting down the walkway to Bee Gees’s “Stayin’ Alive.”

Then, Chris starts busting out some MOVES!

AND THEN, he turns around, pulls his jacket tight so we can get a good view, and SHAKES HIS BOOTY!!

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen! THE HEMSWORTH BOOTY!!!!!!


Elsa Pataky/ instagram.com

I just wish the video didn’t cut off so I could see more of that!

I’ve never seen Chris’s dance moves before, but after that video, I give the man an A++.

Whew! IDK about y’all, but I can now die a happy woman!

