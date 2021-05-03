Chris Hemsworth Dances And Shakes Booty In New Video

TBH, Thor could just shake his butt instead of that hammer, and everyone would fall to their knees.
Today, we shall be discussing his dance moves!!
The video starts with the couple strutting down the walkway to Bee Gees’s “Stayin’ Alive.”
Then, Chris starts busting out some MOVES!
AND THEN, he turns around, pulls his jacket tight so we can get a good view, and SHAKES HIS BOOTY!!
That’s right, ladies and gentlemen! THE HEMSWORTH BOOTY!!!!!!
I’ve never seen Chris’s dance moves before, but after that video, I give the man an A++.
Whew! IDK about y’all, but I can now die a happy woman!
