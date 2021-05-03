Canadian dollar nears 3-year high, underpinned by Fed’s dovish stance

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar rose against

its U.S. counterpart on Monday, approaching a three-year high,

supported by domestic data showing factory activity growing in

April and the Federal Reserve’s message that it is too early to

dial back stimulus.

The U.S. economy is poised to grow at the fastest rate in

decades but conditions are still not nearly strong enough for

the Fed to consider pulling back its support, New York Fed Bank

President John Williams said.

“The dovish comments really produce a lot of market

confidence,” said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at

Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc. “That free money

gives the market room to expand, so that’s going to help

commodity currencies like the Canadian dollar.”

The Fed’s benchmark interest rate is currently set at near

zero, as is the Bank of Canada’s.

Last month’s signal from Canada’s central bank that it may

begin raising interest rates before the Fed has lit a fire under

the Canadian dollar, but past tightening cycles show faster

liftoff may not be sustained, particularly if the loonie

overshoots.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2272

to the greenback, or 81.49 U.S. cents, having traded in a range

of 1.2266 to 1.2317. On Friday, it touched its strongest

intraday level since February 2018 at 1.2262.

Canadian manufacturing activity grew for the 10th straight

month in April as production and new orders climbed, with the

pace easing only slightly from the previous month’s record

level, data showed.

Global equity markets were not far from a record

and the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, settled

1.4% higher at $64.49 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies

as Treasury yields retreated. Canada’s 10-year yield

fell 1.6 basis points to 1.530%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter

Cooney)

