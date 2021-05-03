BTC, SOL, HT, ETC, AAVE By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, SOL, HT, ETC, AAVE

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price closed the month down 1.98%, which, according to data from Bybit, was its first negative close in April since 2015.

In the same month, Ether’s (ETH) price soared over 44% to hit a new all-time high close to $3,000. This wide divergence between the top two cryptocurrencies shows that the markets have matured and Bitcoin’s underperformance is not affecting altcoins as much as it did in the past.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360