BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH By Cointelegraph

BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH

By
Matilda Colman
Price analysis 5/3: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH

Ether (ETH) has been the star performer among major cryptocurrencies in the past few days as its rally has continued unabated. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization crossed the $3,300 today sending projects market cap to $381.6 billion.

Ether has now become the 24th largest asset in the world, vaulting the project above blue-chip names like Mastercard (NYSE:), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:), Walt Disney (NYSE:), Bank of America (NYSE:) and Home Depot (NYSE:), according to data from Infinite Market Cap. This strong performance in Ether has also brought back murmurs of flippening (BTC).

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360